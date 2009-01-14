Foodies: Obama Doesn't Care About Our Issues

Just as Barack Obama has announced that he’s keeping on the current White House chef, there are already whispers that the President-Elect is just not all that serious about food right now.



Serious Eats: Many serious eaters have high hopes for the Obama administration when it comes to food matters. They think he will champion Michael Pollan–like causes, such as local, organic, and sustainable food, along with a farm bill that Pollan and company will approve of. With his inauguration a week away it’s time to ask the following essential food question: Are those hopes realistic or misplaced?

Levine offers a few pieces of evidence to back up his misplaced hopes:

He named former Iowa governor and ethanol champion Tom Vilsack as his Secretary of Agriculture. Iowa is an agribusiness-oriented state that has not produced a model for sustaining family farms.

Obama deflected efforts to name a Pollan-approved Secretary of Agriculture. He didn’t heed Danny Meyer, Ruth Reichl, and Alice Waters’ efforts to help him choose a White House chef whose food politics reflect theirs.

We’re curious—what do you think of Obama’s choices here?

