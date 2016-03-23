Obama does the wave at US-Cuba baseball game

This week, President Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to visit Cuba since 1928.

Between bilateral talks between the two nations and speeches promoting Cuban democracy, Obama also managed to squeeze in a baseball game, in which he participated in a sports tradition: the wave.

Obama attended a Tuesday game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban national team for the first Major League Baseball exhibition game in Cuba in 20 years. There, Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro joined the crowd in the wave:

View the moment in full below:

