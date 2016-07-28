Protester heckles Obama during DNC speech: 'No more TPP!'

President Barack Obama was heckled by a protester during his historic swan song speech before the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

“No more TPP!” a protester shouted, in reference to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

Others held anti-TPP signs as the president delivered his remarks.

Obama signs used to block anti-TPP sign in Florida delegation #DemsInPhilly pic.twitter.com/uxTlbyGhq5

— George Bennett (@gbennettpost) July 28, 2016

The trade deal, supported by Obama, is unpopular with a large contingent of Democrats who have loudly voiced their opposition to it throughout the DNC.

Hillary Clinton previously supported a version of the deal, but reversed her position after the final details were made available.

The deal is unlikely to clear Congress during the election season, but some political observers think it might have a chance to pass during the lame-duck session of Congress.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.