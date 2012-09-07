ANDREW CUOMO: 'It Was A Brilliant Performance By The President'

AP



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, often mentioned as a top potential Democratic candidate for president in 2016, praised President Obama‘s speech to the Democratic National Convention Thursday night, calling it “brilliant.””I thought it was a personally brilliant performance by the president this evening, and I was pleased with it,” Cuomo told a small group of reporters inside the Time Warner Cable Arena after Obama’s speech.

Cuomo showed up in Charlotte on Thursday after it was originally expected that he would not make the trip. When asked if anything stood out, Cuomo picked a common campaign line.

“I think his point about it being a very stark choice is exactly right. And that’s what the people have to hear. The election is about choices. It’s about options. This convention clearly framed the options for voters this November. There really are two different feelings, philosophies for government.”

