Obama's Convention Bounce Is Already Bigger Than Mitt Romney's

President Barack Obama earned a positive bump in the Gallup daily tracking poll the day after the end of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, which already surpasses Mitt Romney’s slight negative bounce.The Gallup poll shows a two-point net gain for Obama — he’s up 48 per cent to 45 on Romney today. Before the convention, he was up 47-46. Romney lost two points in the aftermath of the Republican National Convention in Tampa.

The key number, though: His job approval now stands at 52 per cent, up from 49 per cent and now above the 50-per cent threshold that usually ensures re-election.

The polling bump for Obama likely reflects a bounce from the speeches of First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton, who were widely praised across the board.

But it remains to be seen if that bump will grow or fall in the next few days. Overall, an uninspiring August jobs report could dampen any enthusiasm that emerged from the DNC. And Obama didn’t exactly help himself with what’s being received as a lukewarm speech at best.

Gallup will have a clearer scope of the full post-convention bounce next week — they’ll track polling from the four days following the DNC.

