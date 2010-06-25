Obama: Diplomacy With Russia Will Be Conducted Via Twitter DMs

In a speech about relations with Russia, President Barack Obama joked that he could get rid of the “red phone” to Russia, now that both he and Russian President Dmitri Medvedev are on Twitter.



Medvedev did a whirlwind tour of Silicon Valley yesterday, stopping by the headquarters of both Twitter and Apple. Medvedev also started up his official Twitter account, @KremlinRussia.

Obama might not be up to using the service, though. In his speech, he referred to the company as ‘Twitters’.



