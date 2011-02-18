Obama Dinner Guest List Will Also Include Carol Bartz, Larry Ellison

The Los Angeles Times has just released the official list of everybody who is invited to tonight’s private dinner with President Obama in San Francisco:



Carol Bartz, president and CEO, Yahoo!

John Chambers, CEO and chairman, Cisco Systems

Dick Costolo, CEO, Twitter

John Doerr, partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Larry Ellison, co-founder and CEO, Oracle

Reed Hastings, CEO, Netflix

John Hennessy, president, Stanford University

Steve Jobs, chairman and CEO, Apple

Art Levinson, chairman and former CEO, Genentech

Eric Schmidt, chairman and CEO, Google

Steve Westly, managing partner and founder, Westly Group

Mark Zuckerberg, founder, president and CEO, Facebook

The president will use the dinner to discuss innovation and investment in areas such as clean energy.

