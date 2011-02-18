Obama Dinner Guest List Will Also Include Carol Bartz, Larry Ellison

The Los Angeles Times has just released the official list of everybody who is invited to tonight’s private dinner with President Obama in San Francisco:
- Carol Bartz, president and CEO, Yahoo!
- John Chambers, CEO and chairman, Cisco Systems
- Dick Costolo, CEO, Twitter
- John Doerr, partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
- Larry Ellison, co-founder and CEO, Oracle
- Reed Hastings, CEO, Netflix
- John Hennessy, president, Stanford University
- Steve Jobs, chairman and CEO, Apple
- Art Levinson, chairman and former CEO, Genentech
- Eric Schmidt, chairman and CEO, Google
- Steve Westly, managing partner and founder, Westly Group
- Mark Zuckerberg, founder, president and CEO, Facebook
The president will use the dinner to discuss innovation and investment in areas such as clean energy.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.