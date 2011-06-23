TONIGHT: Hedge Funders Are Paying $36,000 To Have Dinner With Obama

President Obama’s Wall Street offensive continues tonight, with a $35,800 per guest dinner at Upper East Side restaurant Daniel.



He’ll also be attending two other DNC events, according to Ben White at Morning Money.

The dinner “guest list expected to include hedge funders such as Marc Lasry and Orin Kramer but no big bank CEO-types such as Goldman’s Lloyd Blankfein or JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon,” White wrote.

The dinner is part of Obama’s plan to win back the group of financiers that helped him cruise past McCain in 2008, many of whom were turned off by the President’s labelling of them as “fat cats” near the beginning of his term.

Obama is hoping to win over hedge fund titans who were previously bundlers for the Clintons, as well as a much more challenging task — winning Republicans. Though Democrats won’t be so easily wooed this time around, apparently…

“One Democratic financier invited to this month’s dinner… said it was ironic that the same president who once criticised bankers as “fat cats” would now invite them to dine at Daniel, where the six-course tasting menu runs to $195 a person,” the Times reported earlier this month. “The donor declined the invitation.”

Daniel is the eponymous restaurant of award winning restaurateur Daniel Boulud. (Here’s photos of the restaurant, and the delectable food)

Our guess was that Obama’s dinner will happen inside the restaurant’s Bellecour Room, which can fit 90 seated guests, or 150 standing.

The wine list at Daniel “spans 15 countries and includes over 1,600 selections” with bottles starting at $25 and reaching $10,000 (it’s a bottle of the legendary Chateau D’Yquem 1918, according to the website).

