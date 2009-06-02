Obama Didn't Waste Enough Money On His Trip To NYC

Perhaps you heard about the First Couple’s expensive date night in Manhattan this weekend? Yeah, a lot of conservatives tried to win some political points by slamming the President and First Lady for taking a trip to Broadway on the taxpayer dime. That it came after the President has scolded the indulgences of top CEOs, who are paid by shareholders, not taxpayers, only seemed to make the story more rich.



We got a couple of emails about it, asking for our take, but we really weren’t going to wade into it. There’s so much to get your blood pressure up. We figured we’d leave it to the tabloids. Besides, the President is entitled to leisure.

But then, Russell Roberts has a smart take:

Why isn’t the President admitting how much he stimulated the economy? Shouldn’t he take pride in it? Isn’t the greater the spending the bigger the stimulus? Help me out here, folks.True, one plane would have been sufficient. But then there would have been less stimulus.

Snarky? Yes. But exactly along the same logic as the official Stimulus. Yes, absolutely.

