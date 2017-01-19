Obama declines to comment on Democrats boycotting Trump's inauguration: 'All I know is I'm going to be there'

President Barack Obama declined to comment on Wednesday when asked about congressional Democrats who have announced plans to boycott President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“With respect to the inauguration, I am not going to comment on those issues,” Obama said. “All I know is I’m going to be there. So is Michelle.”

Fox News reporter Kevin Corke had asked the president, who has stressed he wants a peaceful transition of power, about Democrats declining to attend the inauguration.

Dozens of Democrats, including civil rights icon John Lewis, have said they won’t participate in the festivities.

