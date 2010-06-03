Obama Delivers Most Populist Speech In A LONG Time, As He Slams Wall Street And Deficit Hawks

Barack Obama’s speech this afternoon at Carnegie Mellon University is definitely going to get a lot of heavy dissection from the pundits, but our quick response right now is that it’s the most populist speech he’s delivered in a long time.



He’s slamming Republicans pretty hard, and going after Wall Street as well.

What’s particularly interesting is his disdain for the past GOP administration (Bush) and deficit hawks whom, he claimed, got us into our current mess.

That being said, he’s also acknowledging fiscal reality, claiming that we’ll fix the deficit through a combination of growth, healthcare reform, belt tightening, and… the fiscal commission (which seems a little circular).

We’re actually a tad surprised the market isn’t selling off a little on this speech, because his combination of populist rhetoric and hints of higher taxes (the fiscal commission) is usually the type of thing that will get folks nervous.

It seems as though we’re just starting to get a glimpse of how the Deepwater Horizon oil spill is playing politically; it seems it’s definitely forcing The President to come out swinging, and that introduces some new dynamics into the various issues.

