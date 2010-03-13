Obama Delays Asia Trip, As Healthcare Has Trouble Getting Over The Finish Line

The healthcare war is getting tense. According to NYT, Barck Obama is delaying a European Asian trip in order to stay home and fight on healthcare.



Yesterday Obama actually blasted out a text message to all his followers asking them to bombard Congress with requests for healthcare reform.

The #1 stumbling block is still abortion.

Pelosi & Co. are still trying desperately to get pro-life Congressmen on board with a plan that doesn’t specifically ban public funding for abortion.

On InTrade, odds of Obamacare’s passage are back below 50%. Exciting!

