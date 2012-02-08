Obama Declares War On The Catholic Church: An Explainer

Photo: Jon Terbush/BusinessInsider

Do you find this sudden rush of stories about Obama being in open conflict with the Catholic Church confusing? We’ve done a simple Q&A to help clear things up.



So what happened?

A little over two weeks ago, the Department of Health and Human Services said that the new health-care reforms from Obama would require religious employers–like hospitals, schools, etc.–to include contraception, sterilization, and drugs that many Catholics believe cause early abortions, in their employee health insurance plans.

And, what’s the problem?

Well, Catholics consider paying for those things sinful. So they are flaming mad at Obama. And Catholic priests have been reading a letter to almost all Catholics at church promising that the Church “cannot–and will not–obey this unjust law.” This is pretty much unprecedented.

It seems like there is some subtext to this, right?

You betcha. Many of the bishops supported Obama’s health-care reform effort precisely because they believed they had assurances this wouldn’t happen. Update 4:59 The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops did eventually turn against the bill as written.

Why is this a big deal though? This is a minority issue, no?

Well not exactly. The Church has built or maintains about 625 non-profit hospitals in the United States right now. 1 in 8 hospital visits in America are to Catholic hospitals. It’s the largest non-profit sector of the health-care industry by a long shot.

Whoa that’s a lot.

Yeah–and then there are the schools. About 65,000 professors work at over 230 Catholic universities and colleges in America. And then there are secondary schools, etc. And charity organisations.