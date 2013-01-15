Obama Is Holding An Unexpected Press Conference To Tell Congress To Raise The Debt Ceiling

President Barack Obama is holding an unexpected news conference this morning at 11:30 a.m. ET, the White House announced today.



The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker reports that Obama is holding the press conference — the last of his first term as President — to urge Congress to raise the debt ceiling without strings.

Obama to use press conference to press his case for Congress to raise the debt limit, WH official says. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) January 14, 2013

Earlier today, Politico reported that some House Republicans are willing to test the limits of defaulting on the nation’s debt in order to force spending cuts from Obama.

Over the weekend, the White House ruled out the option of minting a trillion-dollar platinum coin as a way to work around the debt ceiling — a move that was criticised by Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler. The White House has also said that it doesn’t view the 14th Amendment as a possible way around the debt ceiling if Republicans refuse to raise the nation’s borrowing limit.

The press conference also comes as Vice President Joe Biden prepares to deliver his recommendations on curbing the nation’s gun violence, which will likely be a topic of discussion.

