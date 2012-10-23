How Barack Obama Prepared For Tonight's Foreign Policy Debate

Obama reads briefing material during a meeting with advisors at Camp David.

Photo: White House via Flickr

Barack Obama arrived in Florida today for the third and final presidential debate, which will pit the president against Republican challenger Mitt Romney on the issues of foreign policy and national security. The president has spent the past three days at Camp David, preparing for the debate with his campaign strategists and practicing against Senator John Kerry, who has been standing in as Romney.



According to a White House pool report, Obama’s last debate practice session took place last night, and ended with a round of applause for Kerry. He met with his team for a short prep before the flight to Florida this morning, and has spent the afternoon hanging out at his hotel with friends Marty Nesbitt and Mike Ramos.

There are conflicting reports, however, about what the president will eat for his pre-debate meal. According to the pool, the President and the First Lady planned on having steak and potatoes for dinner, the same meal they shared before last week’s town hall debate in New York.

But Miami Herald reporter Marc Caputo reports that Joe’s Stone Crab, a restaurant in Boca Raton, delivered four orders of stone crabs and key lime pies to Marine One while it was stationed in Palm Beach County earlier this evening.

