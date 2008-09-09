Obama Cut Web Advertising In August While McCain Doubled Down

Barack Obama’s campaign significantly cut back on Web display and search advertising in August, while rival John McCain’s stepped on the gas, according to the latest stats from Nielsen.

More interesting: they’re pursuing vastly different ad strategies. While the Obama campaign bought nearly four times as many online display ads as McCain in August, McCain is outbuying Obama 22 to 1 in search ads.

The McCain camp is taking search very seriously, buying up key search terms like “Joe Biden,” “U.S. economy,” and “housing crisis,” for keyword ads that link to his campaign site.

