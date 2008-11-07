Obama CTO Search Gets Help

President-elect Obama asked his adviser on tech and innovation, Julius Genachowski, to join his transition team and help him select staff for the new administration. That means he could help pick Obama’s chief technology officer.



Genachowski has solid tech credentials – he was an exec at IAC (IACI), was chief counsel to former FCC. chairman Reed Hundt, is co-founder of Rock Creek Ventures, and helped found LaunchBox, a startup incubator.

So, in theory, Genachowski could even qualify to be Obama’s CTO himself. (Update: Readers point out that he’s a laywer, not a tech guy. So let’s rule that out.) Other, higher-profile names that have been mentioned: Google’s (GOOG) Eric Schmidt and Vint Cerf, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Steve Ballmer, and Amazon’s (AMZN) Jeff Bezos.

Or Genachowski could have another gig in store: Last month, BusinessWeek suggested he could run the FCC if current chair Kevin Martin quits.

