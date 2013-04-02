PHOTO: Barack Obama Comforts A Crying Kid At The White House

President Barack Obama took a moment to comfort a crying child Thursday during the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll.



After delivering remarks to the crowd of families and children gathered on the White House lawn, Obama and the rest of the First Family mingled with their guests.

In an endearing moment, Obama walked over to 5-year-old Donovan Frazier, who was crying. The President “scooped him up and gave him a hug, saying ‘Shake it off,'” according to a White House pool report. Donovan did shake it off, and rejoined his father, Donnie Frazier of Scranton, Pa.

Here’s a photo, courtesy of AP photographer Susan Walsh:

AP

