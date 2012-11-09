Obama Breaks Down In Tears While Thanking His Campaign Staff

President Barack Obama got a little weepy Tuesday night when he thanked the staff at his campaign headquarters in Chicago.



“I’m absolutely confident that all of you are just going to do amazing things in your lives,” he told the staff. “That’s why even before last night’s results, I felt that the work that I had done in running for office had come full circle. Because what you guys have done means that the work that I am doing is important.

“And I’m really proud of that,” he said, choking up. “I’m really proud of all of you.”

Watch the video below:

