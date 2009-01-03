Obama Could Be Connected To Massive Ponzi Scheme

Remember Norman Hsu, the Hillary Clinton fundraiser who encouraged donors to support candidates with whom he was aligned? Hsu was charged last year with operating a $60 million pyramid scheme, and his trial is about to begin.



Hsu’s lawyer wrote in a recent letter to the judge presiding over the case that his client’s connections to other democrats, including perhaps Barack Obama, would emerge at trial. So what are Hsu’s links to Obama?

The Smoking Gun: Before becoming a key fundraiser for Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid, Hsu co-hosted a 2005 California fundraiser for Obama’s political action committee and introduced the Illinois Democrat to Marc Gorenberg, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist who later joined the Obama campaign’s national finance committee.

One of us met Norman Hsu and relates that, as far as Ponzi schemers go, he certainly is no slouch!



FOR FULL MADOFF COVERAGE, CLICK BERNIE’S FACE >





See Also: A SLIDESHOW OF MADOFF’S VICTIMS HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.