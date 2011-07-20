Barack Obama Owes $180 In London Congestion Charges

Barack Obama faces £120 ($180) in new fines after he failed to pay the £10 ($16) congestion charge incurred during his last trip to London in May, The Daily Mail reports.



The Beast, as Obama’s armoured Cadillac is nicknamed, incurred the fee, according to The Evening Standard.

This makes the total amount the US government “owes” London more than £5.3 million ($8.4 million) from unpaid congestion charges and parking tickets.

Since 2003, all cars entering central London have to pay a £10 fee. This move was made to reduce congestion and pollution in central London.

Foreign governments however, refuse to pay the congestion charge, claiming that it’s a “tax” and under the 1961 Vienna Conventions embassies do not have to pay taxes to foreign governments.

States owe £50 million in unpaid congestion charges to London, but the government that is the worst offender is by far the United States.

The US owes £5.3 million from more than 45,000 instances of failing to pay the congestion charge, and Boris Johnson, the Mayor of London, is so unhappy about this, and took the issue up with the President of the United States himself.

“Our roads were not closed during the President’s visit so his motorcade will pay. The Beast will pay the charge, I’m delighted to say,” Johnson told The Evening Standard.

The worst offenders for parking tickets are China, Turkey, Afghanistan, the UAE, Cyprus, France, the US and Germany reports the BBC. Earlier this month Kazakhstan and Nigeria paid their fines,

