Obama appeared to confuse Scotland with Ireland, then quoted Shakespeare – a playwright from England – in his COP26 speech

Former President Barack Obama seen in Glasgow, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Barack Obama addressed the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday.

In his speech, Obama called Scotland the “Emerald Isles” – a popular term for Ireland.

He then quoted William Shakespeare, an English playwright.

Former President Barack Obama appeared to confuse Scotland with Ireland, then went on to quote an English playwright during his COP26 speech.

“Since we’re in the Emerald Isles here let me quote the Bard, William Shakespeare,” Obama told attendees of the UN-led conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday.

“‘What wound,’ he writes, ‘did ever heal but by degrees?'” Obama said, quoting from the tragedy “Othello.”

However, Obama appeared to have confused his terminology. The Emerald Isle is a popular name for the country of Ireland, which is located 12 miles (19km) from Scotland over the Sea of Moyle.

And though Shakespeare was an Englishman often called “the Bard,” in Scotland – where COP26 is being held – “the Bard” is a title used to refer to the Scottish poet Robert Burns.

Watch his full speech below. The gaffes appear about 45 minutes into the clip.

Those watching the speech didn’t miss his gaffes, with many Scots dragging the former president on social media.

“A tiny bit of me died there when Obama said we are here in the ‘Emerald Isles,”” tweeted Mandy Rhodes, the editor the Edinburgh-based news magazine Holyrood Daily.

Social media users also lamented Obama’s pronunciation of Glasgow, which he pronounced as “GLAZ-gao.” (It should be pronounced “GLAZ-goh.”)

Throughout the rest of his speech, Obama spoke passionately about solving the climate crisis.

“Our planet has been wound by our actions. Those wounds won’t be healed today or tomorrow or the next, but they can be healed by degrees,” Obama said.

“And if we start with that spirit, if each of us can fight through the occasional frustration and dread, if we pledge to do our part and then follow through on those commitments, I believe we can secure a better future. We have to. And what a profound and noble task to set for ourselves.”