Obama Confident About Reelection Chances

President Barack Obama expressed confidence that he would win reelection last night at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee — he even joked about the weather at his second inauguration.”The odds of me being reelected are much higher than the odds of me being elected in the first place,” he quipped. Obama is facing increasingly difficult poll numbers, with his job approval at 39 per cent nationally, and his candidacy trailing Texas Gov. Rick Perry and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in important battleground state polls.



From the White House transcript:

Now, I know that, over the last couple of months, there have been Democrats who voiced concerns and nervousness about, well, in this kind of economy, isn’t this just — aren’t these just huge headwinds in terms of your reelection? And I just have to remind people that — here’s one thing I know for certain: The odds of me being reelected are much higher than the odds of me being elected in the first place. (Laughter and applause.) And in that spirit, I just want to point out, it was somebody during the photo line who — I think right here — made what I think is a very important wish. And that is that my next inauguration is warmer than the last one. (Laughter.)

But we remain very confident about our ability to win a contest of ideas in 2012 — as long as we can get the message out. Now, the campaign has not begun; my job — I’ve got a day job, and I’m going to have to spend a lot of time continuing to govern over the next several months. And that’s why your voices — you being out there talking about the American Jobs Act, talking about our track record in terms of what we’ve done over the last three years, talking to people about what’s at stake — is going to be so important.

Well, this is one of those times where all of you are going to have to be my ambassadors over the next several months, to make sure that people who I think continue to believe in change and continue to believe in hope are mobilized effectively in 2012. And if you’re there with me, then I’m confident that we’ll have an inauguration, although I can’t promise good weather. (Laughter.)

