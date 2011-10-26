Obama Compares GOP Field To Cast Of Survivor

President Barack Obama taped an interview with Jay Leno today, and compared the Republican field to the cast of Survivor.



Asked if he has been watching the Republican presidential debates, Obama joked that “I’m gonna wait until everyone is voted off the island.”

He added that “once they narrow it down to one or two I’ll pay attention.”

The interview will air at 11:35 p.m. on NBC’s The Tonight Show.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.