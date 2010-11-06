Obama Comments On The Jobs Report, And His First Suggestion Is "Tax Cuts"

Post-election, Barack Obama is sounding much less combative towards the Republican opposition.



In his first comments on this morning’s “good” jobs report he’s talking about tax cuts for business (small businesses, specifically) and opening up markets abroad.

He didn’t slam the opposition once.

And of course, he also wants to see more investment in infrastructure and in R&D, etc, though those are much less likely.

