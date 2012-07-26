OBAMA TELLS TEENS TO GET OFF THE COUCH

Courtesy of MSNBC



President Barack Obama admonished American college students last night to stop slacking off and start studying, warning that their counterparts in the developing world aren’t just “hanging out.”Veering slightly off-script during a speech to the National Urban League in New Orleans, the President touted his administration’s efforts to improve access to higher education but said that students will have to do their part as well.

“Of course, that means all of you all have got to hit the books, I’m just saying,” Obama said, according to a White House transcript. “That’s part of the bargain — America says we will give you opportunity, but you’ve got to earn your success.”

“You’re competing against young people in Beijing and Bangalore. They’re not hanging out. They’re not getting over. They’re not playing video games. They’re not watching ‘Real Housewives.’ I’m just saying. It’s a two-way street. You’ve got to earn success.”

“That wasn’t in my prepared remarks,” he added. “But I’m just saying.”

The slightly awkward remarks appear to be Obama’s latest effort to fend off the Republican assault over his recent “You didn’t build that” comment. Although the remark has been largely taken out of context, the Obama campaign has so far struggled to hedge its pro-middle class message against attacks claiming that the line proves the President wants Big Government to get credit for the American Dream.

