WHITE HOUSE: Obama will be 'channel surfing' during the big Democratic debate

President Barack Obama probably won’t be intensely watching Tuesday night’s first Democratic presidential debate, White House press secretary Josh Earnest said earlier in the day.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the president catches part of the debate tonight. I don’t think that he will watch it wire-to-wire,” Earnest said during his regular media briefing.

He pointed to the Major League Baseball playoff game on at the same time between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

“There is some pretty good playoff baseball on tonight. So I would anticipate that he may be doing a little channel surfing,” he added.

Earnest also said that Obama will catch up on additional debate details by following the subsequent media coverage.

“But the president is certainly interested in the debate. And what he doesn’t catch live and in person, I’m confident that he will see in the coverage of the debate,” Earnest said. “The president welcomes a robust, healthy, vigorous debate about the many opportunities and challenges that are facing the country right now.”

Vice President Joe Biden, who is considering a late entry into the race, apparently plans to watch the debate more earnestly. A Biden spokesperson told Business Insider that “he will watch the Democratic debate at the Naval Observatory.”

