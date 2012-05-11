Obama And George Clooney Are Going To Hold The Biggest Campaign Fundraiser Ever Tonight

Photo: AP

The Obama campaign has sent out tons of email promoting its fundraiser with George Clooney in the past month. That fundraiser is happening tonight. And boy, is it going to raise a walloping amount of money for the Obama campaign the day after he publicly endorsed same-sex marriage.



The highest figure we’ve found: $15 million, from CNN. And CNN reported last week that the Obama campaign had lined up 150 guests at $40,000 a pop — about $6 million total. That would mean the “raffle” of supporters raised $9 million.

It’s the biggest political fundraiser in history, Clooney said.

“All I know is it’s the biggest fundraiser so far to date-ever,” Clooney told the Wall Street Journal.

“Right now we’ve raised about $10 million for the fundraiser, which is about double anything that’s ever been done before.”

And Obama goes into the fundraiser with a chance to invigorate a base off his announcement yesterday that he supports gay couples being able to marry. According to the Washington Post, about one in every six major Obama donors known as “bundlers” are gay. And BuzzFeed reported that Obama raised $1 million in 90 minutes yesterday after ABC aired the excerpt of the interview.

The RNC is hammering Obama this morning for “hobnobbing with Hollywood” while “the middle-class struggles.”

“But with middle class Americans reeling from the effects of Obama’s failed leadership, not even Hollywood magic can cover up the truth,” RNC Chair Reince Priebus wrote in an op-ed on the conservative website Red State.

“With a first term this disastrous, we can’t afford to see the second-because if we’ve learned anything from Hollywood, it’s that the sequel is always worse.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.