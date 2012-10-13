Powerful Photo Of Obama And Hillary Clinton At The Transfer Ceremony For Americans Who Died In Libya

White House photographer Pete Souza posts this picture of President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greeting the remains of the four Americans — including U.S. Amb. Christopher Stephens — who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya.



Photo: White House via Flickr

Both Obama and Clinton have come under fire for their response to those attacks, as details emerge suggesting that the administration failed to respond to a growing terrorist threat in Libya, and declined requests for additional security to protect U.S. personnel there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.