The 12 Top Contenders For Barack Obama's New Cabinet

Photo: Getty Images

Fresh clues about President Barack Obama’s Cabinet reshuffle emerged this weekend, with new reports stating that the President has decided to nominate Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) to replace Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State. At least six Cabinet members are expected to depart over the next few month, leaving vacancies at several important posts, including Secretaries of State, defence, and the Treasury.



According to insiders, Obama is expected to announce his new national security team — including his picks for Secretaries of State and defence, and CIA Director — before Christmas, although the events in Newtown, Conn., have reportedly delayed any announcement until at least the end of this week.

After that, the next step will be finding a replacement for Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, who is expected to depart once a deal is reached on the fiscal cliff. And additional openings are expected at the top of the departments of Commerce, Energy, Transportation, and the Interior.

Here’s a breakdown of the top names on Obama’s shortlist — and who we think he will choose to join his inner circle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.