Check Out The Heartwarming Photos Of The Obamas' Holiday Celebrations

Photo: The White House

It was a December to remember at the White House this year.



From a White House gingerbread house, Bo-shaped cookies, Christmas carols, and Hanukkah candles – the first family went all out on celebrating this holiday season.

The first family posing in front of the official White House Christmas tree. On the right -- finishing touches on the White House gingerbread house. LEFT: President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama pose in front of the Official White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room of the White House, Dec. 5, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) RIGHT: White House Assistant Pastry Chef Susie Morrison constructs the White House gingerbread house in the China Room of the White House, Nov. 29, 2010. The house, which weighs 350 lbs, is made from a foundation of gingerbread and is covered with white chocolate. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) The arrival of the official White House Christmas Tree at the North Portico of the White House. First Lady Michelle Obama, with daughters Sasha and Malia, watch the arrival of the official White House Christmas Tree at the North Portico of the White House, Nov. 26, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson) Staff and volunteers decorate the White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room. Staff and volunteers decorate the White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room of the White House, Nov. 30, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama descend the Grand Staircase as they make their way to a holiday reception on the State Floor of the White House, Dec. 10, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Addressing guests during a holiday reception in the Grand Foyer President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama address guests during a holiday reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Dec. 10, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Military Aides stand by the fireplace in the Blue Room. White House Military Aides stand by the fireplace in the Blue Room of the White House, Dec. 10, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Samantha Appleton) Greeting an a cappella group from Princeton University during a holiday reception for volunteers in the Grand Foyer. First Lady Michelle Obama greets an a cappella group from Princeton University during a holiday reception for volunteers in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Dec. 1, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Samantha Appleton) Pretending to sing with an a cappella group in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama pretend to sing with an a cappella group in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House during a holiday reception, Dec. 10, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Samantha Appleton) A Marine Sentry stands guard outside the West Wing entrance of the White House. A Marine Sentry stands guard outside the West Wing entrance of the White House, Dec. 14, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Samantha Appleton) Bo, the Obama family dog, sits by a larger-than-life holiday decoration of himself in the East Garden Room. Bo, the Obama family dog, sits by a larger-than-life holiday decoration of himself in the East Garden Room of the White House, Nov. 30, 2010. Some 80 volunteers helped create the 4 foot statue, which is made of 40,000 pipe cleaners. First Lady Michelle Obama and White House Pastry Chef Bill Yosses laugh as a young visitor tastes her decorated cookie during a holiday craft demonstration with the children of military personnel in the State Dining Room. First Lady Michelle Obama and White House Pastry Chef Bill Yosses laugh as a young visitor tastes her decorated cookie during a holiday craft demonstration with the children of military personnel in the State Dining Room of the White House, Dec. 1, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson) White House Chief Floral Designer Laura Dowling arranges a bouquet in the Vermeil Room. White House Chief Floral Designer Laura Dowling arranges a bouquet in the Vermeil Room of the White House, Dec. 1, 2010. Simple Gifts is the theme for this year's holiday decorations. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) Taking part in the Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony in the East Room. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama take part in the Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Dec. 2, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama takes a late night phone call with President Hu Jintao of China, in the Oval Office, after attending the Kennedy centre honours. President Barack Obama takes a late night phone call with President Hu Jintao of China, in the Oval Office, after attending the Kennedy centre honours, Dec. 5, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) The American Youth Choir performs in the Grand Foyer of the White House. The American Youth Choir performs in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Dec. 8, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) White House pastry chefs decorate cookies shaped like Bo, the Obama Family Dog. White House pastry chefs decorate cookies shaped like Bo, the Obama Family Dog, for holiday receptions at the White House, Dec. 8, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) Visitors write cards to servicemen and women during a holiday tour in the East Wing Entrance of the White House. Visitors write cards to servicemen and women during a holiday tour in the East Wing Entrance of the White House, Dec. 8, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Samantha Appleton) Thank you cards for servicemen and women are collected during a holiday tour. Thank you cards for servicemen and women are collected during a holiday tour in the East Wing Entrance of the White House, Dec. 8, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Samantha Appleton) Visitors touring the White House pose for photos in front of the Christmas tree in the Blue Room. Visitors touring the White House pose for photos in front of the Christmas tree in the Blue Room of the White House, Dec. 8, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) President Obama, with mother-in-law Marian Robinson, daughters Sasha and Malia, and First Lady Michelle Obama, react as they push the button to light the National Christmas Tree during a ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. President Barack Obama, with mother-in-law Marian Robinson, daughters Sasha and Malia, and First Lady Michelle Obama, react as they push the button to light the National Christmas Tree during a ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., Dec. 9, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) The National Christmas Tree is illuminated on the Ellipse in Washington D.C. The National Christmas Tree is illuminated on the Ellipse in Washington D.C., Dec. 9, 2010. The White House is visible in the background. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson) Obama checks his BlackBerry en route to the Oval Office. President Barack Obama checks his BlackBerry en route to the Oval Office, Dec. 13, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama whistles as he walks along the Colonnade of the White House following a holiday reception. President Barack Obama whistles as he walks along the Colonnade of the White House following a holiday reception, Dec. 14, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Want to see the season's biggest storm? SNOWPOCALYPSE: Check Out Photos Of The Snowstorm That Buried New York >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.