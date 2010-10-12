Obama Goes On The Attack Specifically Against Politicians Who Oppose More Infrastructure Spending

President Barack Obama just spoke to the press about his aims for U.S. infrastructure spending, calling for bipartisan agreements to improve the U.S. infrastructure system.



And while this meeting with governors, and others, was planned in advance, it seemed as if Obama was attacking the recent decision by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to stop the new tunnel project between New York and New Jersey.

Is this the first jab by Obama against his potential 2012 presidential opponent?

