The Obama-JPMorgan love affair is alive!



According to the AP, the President has chosen William Daley — brother of outgoing Chicago Mayor Richard Daley — to be his chief of staff, replacing Peter Rouse, who was a temporary fill in after Rahm departed.

The left will hate this pick, but it doesn’t really matter.

