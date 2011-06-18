Obama Chief Of Staff Gets An Earful From Frustrated Business Execs

Photo: Associated Press

White House Chief of Staff William Daley faced a barrage of criticism yesterday from a meeting of manufacturing executives, the Washington Post reports.In the course of what was supposed to be yet another instalment of the administration’s ardent wooing of alienated corporate America, several of the executives took the opportunity to question President Obama’s policies, and demand some answers.



The Washington Post writes:

“One by one, exasperated executives stood to air their grievances on environmental regulations and stalled free-trade deals. And Daley, the former banker tasked with building ties with industry, found himself looking for the right balance between empathy and defending his boss.

At one point, the room erupted in applause when Massachusetts utility executive Doug Starrett, his voice shaking with emotion, accused the administration of blocking construction on one of his facilities to protect fish, saying government ‘throws sand into the gears of progress.'”

Occasionally, Daley conceded to the executives criticisms.

“Sometimes you can’t defend the indefensible,” he told the businessmen.

Responding to the meeting’s central concern—that businesses are being strangled by excessive federal regulation—Daley admitted that the amount of rules and regulations imposed by Washington is “overwhelming.”

