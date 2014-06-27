Obama Just Ate This Cheeseburger With Extra Cheese Inside The Meat

President Barack Obama visited a Minneapolis diner on Thursday, where he reportedly dined on the signature dish: the “Jucy Lucy,” or a cheeseburger with more melted cheese in the middle of the patty.

Obama made the visit as part of his “Day in the Life” series, where he spends a day with an ordinary American worker. He was having lunch with Rebekah Erler, “a 36-year-old working wife and mother of two pre-school aged boys.”

According to a White House press pool report, “The smell of grease hung in the air — in a delicious way.”

“The bar is surrounded by modest, single-family homes and tree-lined streets. A few people in the neighbourhood watched the commotion from their front porches. Matt’s sign advertises its tagline under a Budweiser logo,” the report noted. “Matt’s is small and crowded, even without the addition of POTUS and the pool. People were sitting in small booths and a few tables eating burgers and fries out of red baskets. The walls were covered in Matt’s memorabilia, awards for best ‘Jucy Lucy’ in the Twin Cities and T-shirts.”

Obama ordered his Jucy Lucy with an iced tea.

Business Insider asked First Lady Michelle Obama, who has made encouraging healthy eating once of her main priorities in office, what she made of her husband’s dining choice Thursday. Her office has yet to respond to the request for comment.

