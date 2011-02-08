Obama Speaks To The Chamber Of Commerce

Photo: CNBC

Obama is speaking in front of the Chamber of Commerce, continuing his path towards being “pro business.”We’ll cover live.



So far very similar to his State of the Union speech. Already talking about “winning the future.”

Admits tension between The White House and business, but says they’re united by wanting to see what’s best for the US.

Talking about globalization and more winning the future.

Businesses have an obligation to help Ameria. That’s what he wants to talk about today. The obligations that businesses have.

Talking about things the government is doing right now to help business.

Now talking fiscal issues.

He just said “win the future” again.

Sorry, we lost interest mid-way through. He didn’t say much new. It’s over now.

