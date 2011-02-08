Obama Speaks To The Chamber Of Commerce

Joe Weisenthal
Barack Obama

Photo: CNBC

Obama is speaking in front of the Chamber of Commerce, continuing his path towards being “pro business.”We’ll cover live.

  • So far very similar to his State of the Union speech. Already talking about “winning the future.”
  • Admits tension between The White House and business, but says they’re united by wanting to see what’s best for the US.
  • Talking about globalization and more winning the future.
  • Businesses have an obligation to help Ameria. That’s what he wants to talk about today. The obligations that businesses have.
  • Talking about things the government is doing right now to help business.
  • Now talking fiscal issues.
  • He just said “win the future” again.

Sorry, we lost interest mid-way through. He didn’t say much new. It’s over now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

barack obama home-us