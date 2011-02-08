Obama Speaks To The Chamber Of Commerce

Photo: CNBC
Obama is speaking in front of the Chamber of Commerce, continuing his path towards being “pro business.”We’ll cover live.
- So far very similar to his State of the Union speech. Already talking about “winning the future.”
- Admits tension between The White House and business, but says they’re united by wanting to see what’s best for the US.
- Talking about globalization and more winning the future.
- Businesses have an obligation to help Ameria. That’s what he wants to talk about today. The obligations that businesses have.
- Talking about things the government is doing right now to help business.
- Now talking fiscal issues.
- He just said “win the future” again.
Sorry, we lost interest mid-way through. He didn’t say much new. It’s over now.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.