Obama Caught Passing The Buck Last Night To Unnamed Person

Photo: The White HOuse

Firedoglake points out a dubious passage from Obama’s speech last night where he appears to pass the blame for his offshore drilling push to an unnamed person:A few months ago, I approved a proposal to consider new, limited offshore drilling under the assurance that it would be absolutely safe, that the proper technology would be in place and the necessary precautions would be taken.



That obviously was not the case in the Deepwater Horizon rig, and I want to know why.

So who was the person who the president wants us to blame? Firedoglake speculates it might be ousted MMS director Elizabeth Birnbaum or, of course, no one in particular.

