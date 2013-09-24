Obama Caught On Open Mic Explaining Why He Doesn't Smoke Anymore

White House photo/Pete Souza

Obama, caught on mic, says he hasn’t smoked in years, jokes ‘I’m scared of my wife’

NEW YORK (AP) — President Barack Obama says he hasn’t had a smoke in years — thanks in no small part to first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama was chatting privately with a U.N. official Monday and said he hoped the official had quit smoking. The exchange was caught on camera and aired on CNN.

After the official appeared to ask Obama about his own cigarette use, Obama said he hadn’t had a cigarette in probably six years.

He added, with a broad grin, “That’s because I’m scared of my wife.”

Obama has acknowledged over the years struggling with tobacco use. Mrs. Obama said in 2011 that her husband had finally kicked the habit.

Monday’s exchange came on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.