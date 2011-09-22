This Embarassing Photo Of Obama Is Actually Real

If it’s real, it will make you put your head in your hands — no matter your political persuasion.



An alleged photo of President Obama reportedly taken yesterday has started to make the rounds. No, it’s not another Obama halo pic, but rather it shows the president striking an embarrassing pose. While standing with other leaders during an Open Government Partnership event, Obama can be seen waving to the camera. The only problem? He’s the only one — and he’s covering another man’s face.

Here’s the photo:

Photo: Zombie

The photo has sparked widespread discussion about whether it’s real. But it seems we can probably drop the “alleged” in front of our description of the photo. Intrepid blogger Zombie tracked down a copy of the photo with the official Getty images watermark on it:

Photo: Getty Images

Interesting.

Zombie puts together more of the pieces and evidence to suggest the photo is the real deal. You can read that here.

Makes you want to throw your hand hands up, doesn’t it?

