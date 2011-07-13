Obama Just Played The Social Security Card

Photo: CBS News

President Barack Obama told CBS News’s Scott Pelley that Social Security benefit checks are in jeopardy if Congress doesn’t raise the debt limit by August 2.”I cannot guarantee that those checks go out on August 3rd if we haven’t resolved this issue, because there may simply not be the money in the coffers to do it,” he said.



And it’s not just checks for seniors that are at risk, Obama added.

“These are veterans checks, these are folks on disability and their checks,” he said. “There are about 70 million checks that go out.”

