Obama Cancels Campaign Trip To Hold Meeting About Ebola

Gary Cameron/Reuters United States President Barack Obama departs the White House, en route to California, in Washington, October 9, 2014.

President Obama is postponing a trip to New Jersey and Connecticut today to have a meeting about Ebola.

“Late this afternoon, the President will convene a meeting at the White house of cabinet agencies coordinating the government’s response to the Ebola outbreak,” the statement says.

A second nurse in Dallas has contracted Ebola from a Liberian in after the patient was in the emergency for hours and the nurses did not have adequate covering.

More details of the meeting will be reported later.

Politico notes that Obama was schedule to visit

Obama had been scheduled to visit Union, N.J., for a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser and then Bridgeport, Conn., for a campaign rally with Gov. Dannel Malloy. Politico notes that the rally would have been the president’s first rally of the campaign season.

