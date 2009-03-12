Obama Campaigner, Facebook Cofounder Takes A PR Job

Nicholas Carlson
Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes – who quit the company in early 2007 to help run the Obama campaign’s Web operations – has a new gig, reports Gawker.

No, it’s not with the administration or Facebook.

It’s PR.

Chris, who one could argue helped revolutionise US politics forever, will be a strategic advisor for GMMB Communications,  a subsidiary of Fleishman-Hillard. 

Nothing against all our friends in public relations, but can you tell we’re disappointed?

