Obama Campaigner, Facebook Cofounder Takes A PR Job

Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes – who quit the company in early 2007 to help run the Obama campaign’s Web operations – has a new gig, reports Gawker.



No, it’s not with the administration or Facebook.

It’s PR.

Chris, who one could argue helped revolutionise US politics forever, will be a strategic advisor for GMMB Communications, a subsidiary of Fleishman-Hillard.

Nothing against all our friends in public relations, but can you tell we’re disappointed?

