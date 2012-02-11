Obama Campaign: We're On Top Of This Internet Thing

Is Barack Obama the first viral president?



You might believe so if you check out the his re-election campaign’s new video, which basically looks like a whirlwind tour of the Internet.

It starts in Microsoft Outlook, and then zooms to Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Flickr and Tumblr, telling along the way the story of Obama’s election and presidency over the last five years.

The video highlights some of Obama’s most Internet-friendly moments, like when he swatted a fly in an interview with John Harwood, sang “Let’s Stay Together”, and danced with Ellen DeGeneres on her show.

All presidential campaigns use the Internet now to raise funds and spread their message, but Obama was one of the first to use the technique effectively. The video then makes sense, as any narrative of Obama’s political career would be incomplete without mention of the power of the Internet.

Check out the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

