It’s absolutely neck and neck in Virginia. Last we checked, CNN was projecting a 49-49 tie in the state according to exit polls.



And according to the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, the Obama campaign is rallying its troops to make sure anyone still in line at days-end gets their vote in.

Check out this text message from the campaign:

Photo: Twitter

