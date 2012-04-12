PRESENTING: Mitt Romney's Greatest Hits From The GOP Primary

Rick Santorum’s decision to suspend his campaign yesterday has all but ended the Republican race, and both parties are now kicking into high-gear for the general election.



But Chicago isn’t going to make it easy for Romney to forget his knock-down, drag-out battle for the GOP nomination.

The Obama campaign is out with a new video today that mashes up several remarks Romney made during the primary that could be potentially damaging to the Republican candidate in a general election.

The two-minute web spot starts with Romney’s “corporations are people” comment, and features a number of other classic Romneyisms, including “I like being able to fire people,” “let Detroit go bankrupt,” and “I was a severely conservative Governor.” The video also highlights Romney’s positions on abortion, Planned Parenthood, immigration, the housing crisis, and the war in Iraq.

It ends with the tagline: “”Romney: A severely conservative nominee. Remember that.”

Check out the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

