Obama Campaign: That Creepy Email From Us Wasn't A Trick

We brought you that creepy email from the Obama campaign earlier this week with President Barack Obama asking ‘Sometime Soon, Can We Meet For Dinner?’



Today campaign manager Jim Messina felt the need to follow-up in a message to supporters, alerting them that the message was not, in fact, a trick.

The email, with the subject line “How this dinner thing works” is below:

Dear ####,

You got an email from the President a couple days ago, inviting you to sit down to dinner with him.

I know some people might think this is just some kind of trick or something. It’s not.

The fact is that someday soon, four people reading this note right now will be on a plane to have dinner with President Obama in Washington, or Chicago, or wherever he might be that day.

Think about that for a second. The four people who win will sit down with the President of the United States of America — not for a two-minute photo-op or a quick meet-and-greet, but for a private meal with face-to-face conversation. That’s just not something too many people will ever get to do.

The President obviously has very little time to spend on anything related to the campaign. And this is how he chooses to spend it — having real, substantive conversations with people like you.

This is really something you should be a part of.

Donate $5 today and you’ll be automatically entered for the chance to have dinner with the President and three other supporters.

Worst-case scenario: you don’t get selected. But if you donate, you’ll have pitched in to support an organisation that’s funded at the grassroots level by folks across the country — not Washington lobbyists or special-interest PACs. You’ll have given this campaign a boost, however small, to hire organisers, open offices, and build our organisation this fall so it’s ready for the hard work ahead of us.

And best-case scenario, you’ll find yourself sitting across the dinner table from President Obama.

So give it a shot — donate $5 or more today:

https://donate.barackobama.com/Dinner

Thanks,

Messina

Jim Messina

Campaign Manager

Obama for America

