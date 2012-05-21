The Obama Campaign Insanely Tries To Spin Cory Booker's Comments Into An Attack On Mitt Romney

Politico’s Dylan Byers noticed first the amazing spin attempt by the Barack Obama campaign on Cory Booker’s comments “Meet the Press” earlier this morning.



Basically, they’re trying to salvage this potentially embarrassing scenario: A self-described “Obama surrogate,” Booker criticised the Obama campaign for its attack ads on Bain Capital this week.

As we pointed out before, this shouldn’t be that surprising. Booker has always been an unlabel-able Democrat, and “centrist” or “moderate” most aptly describe his political career.

Still, amid undoubtedly mounting pressure, Booker was forced to go on a clarifying spree. He even made a nearly four-minute video, the context of which was completely lost in a subsequent 35-second clip tweeted out by Ben LaBolt, the Obama for America press secretary.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The title of the video: “Cory Booker Encourages an Examination of Romney’s Time at Bain Capital.”

What an attempt at a spin job. You can make an argument that it’s different than his comments not 12 hours ago — he’s encouraging examining Mitt Romney’s record in this video — but you’d have a really, really hard time.

And it also leaves out the most important context of his “clarification” video, which he has been consistent on the entire time:

My concern is we’re about to go into a significant political campaign that will affect the destiny of our nation and that the voices that are important — of the candidates or more importantly, of the concerns of the American people — are not going to be heard.

I am indeed upset. I am indeed frustrated. But I believe the American public, working together, we can begin to more and more denounce this type of campaigning and, more and more, focus on the issues that count, the issues that matter. And ultimately, my hope is that this election will not be about the small things, will not be about divisiveness, will not be about denigrating, will not be about painting with a broad brush, but ultimately can be about unifying our country.

Twitter explains how no one is buying this:

Watch this video to see what the Booker incident means for the Obama campaign:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• Why Using Jeremiah Wright To Attack Obama Will Hurt Mitt Romney More

• What Obama’s Endorsement Of Same-Sex Marriage Really Means

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.