The Obama Campaign Now Has The Same Slogan As MSNBC

Barack Obama’s re-election campaign today released a new video that unleashes a new slogan: “Forward.”

And the video also serves as the blueprint to the President’s strategy against Mitt Romney in the general election. It’s important for a team that built so much of its 2008 campaign on slogans that became part of political discourse — “Change we can believe in” and “Yes we can!” became the most popular.

Also, the slogan bears an uncanny resemblance to that of MSNBC, which unveiled the “Lean Forward” slogan in late 2010 in an attempt to highlight its progressive political leanings. (Here’s Al Sharpton in a video ad for the network, saying something nonsensical about blueberry pie.) So this should be fun for Fox News tonight.

The Obama campaign’s video runs just more than seven minutes and first looks back at the challenges with which Obama came into office. It highlights what the campaign feels are Obama’s legislative achievements, like the stimulus and Affordable Care Act.

Then the video takes a swipe at Republicans in Congress, lambasting them with the “Party of No” moniker. Osama bin Laden is in there, too, as the campaign highlights Obama’s foreign policy achievements.

The last minute or so of the video takes a triumphant tone before the slogan appears at the end.

The Republican Party is already successfully leading a hijack of this hashtag on Twitter.

Under Obama’s budget, Americans can look #FORWARD to a projected debt of $25.9 trillion by 2022. — RNC (@GOP) April 30, 2012

