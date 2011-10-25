Obama Campaign Reaches Out to Young Again

Photo: Flick / NeonTommy

President Obama’s campaign team this week is launching a new initiative aimed at youth voters in hopes of reigniting support from a demographic that was crucial to Obama’s victory in 2008.According to USA Today, the Obama team will use social media sites to target young voters and students in key battleground states such as Ohio and Pennsylvania — states Obama may need to win to eke out a successful reelection bid. In particular, the campaign will reach out to college campuses in swing states to foster a ground campaign of youth activism.



The initiative, called “Greater Together,” will go live Tuesday with its own website, followed by the first in a series of “Obama Student Summits” next Wednesday in Philadelphia.

In 2008, young voters gave a huge boost to Obama’s campaign, both in the primaries and in the general election. Now, however, only 45% of adults between the ages of 18 and 29 approve of Obama’s job performance, according to the latest Gallup results.

