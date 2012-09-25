New Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Barack Obama On The Campaign Trail

Photo: White House via Flickr
White House photographer Pete Souza has posted his monthly batch of photos to the White House Flickr feed, delivering another behind-the-scenes look into life with President Barack Obama. The August pictures show the President in full campaign mode. He and the First Lady spent the dog days of summer traversing the country, laying the groundwork for the Obama’s re-election push this fall. From the White House Kids State Dinner to an impromptu game of pickup with some kids in Iowa, Souza captured some of the best moments on camera.
The President disembarks Air Force One at the Mansfield Air National Guard Base in Ohio on August 1.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Members of the press crowd around the President's desk in the Oval Office during the signing ceremony for the honouring America's Veterans and Caring for Camp Lejeune Families Act of 2012.
(Official White House Photo by Sonya N. Hebert)
Obama talks with members of the 2012 Summer White House intern class in the White House East Room on August 7.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama chats with paralympic athletes at the U.S. Olympic Training Facility in Colorado Springs, Colo., Aug. 9, 2012. That's the gold medal ceremony for the U.S. Olympic women's soccer team on TV in the background.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Paralympic swimmer Michael Prout watches Obama sign a board for athletes at the Olympic Training centre in Colorado Springs.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Michelle Obama says hello to former White House staffer Franny Starkey and her daughter Willa before a campaign event at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver, Colo.
(Official White House Photo by Sonya N. Hebert)
Obama's Hyde Park neighbours sing Happy Birthday to the President during a rare afternoon stroll in Chicago on August 12.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama talks with farmers about the effects of the drought during a tour of the McIntosh family farm in Missouri Valley, Iowa on August 13.
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, foreground, joins the President. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
The First Lady and her guests watch Big Time Rush perform at the White House Kids State Dinner on August 20.
(Official White House Photo by Sonya N. Hebert)
White House chefs offer the President a taste of a a baked zucchini fry during the Kids' State Dinner.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
The President greets President Barack Obama greets Holli Benson, sister of SSG Michael Benson, during a visit with wounded warriors at the White House on August 23.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama recognises actress Sissy Spacek, best known for her role as Carrie, during a campaign stop in Charlottesville, Va.,
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Marine One arrives at Joint Base Andrews on August 31 for the president's Air Force One flight to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
The President traveled to Fort Bliss to mark the two-year anniversary of the end of America's combat mission in Iraq. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
