New Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Barack Obama On The Campaign Trail

Photo: White House via Flickr

White House photographer Pete Souza has posted his monthly batch of photos to the White House Flickr feed, delivering another behind-the-scenes look into life with President Barack Obama. The August pictures show the President in full campaign mode. He and the First Lady spent the dog days of summer traversing the country, laying the groundwork for the Obama’s re-election push this fall. From the White House Kids State Dinner to an impromptu game of pickup with some kids in Iowa, Souza captured some of the best moments on camera.



